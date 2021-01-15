Chris Evans not returning as Captain America, subtly denies reports of comeback

‘Captain America’ star Chris Evans has subtly denied reprising the superhero role after reports started surfacing around the same on the internet. It was earlier reported that Chris Evans is in talks for an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film as Captain America one more time.

Responding to these, Chris Evans tweeted: “News to me”.

Chris Evans’ role as Captain America came to a conclusion with ‘Avengers: Endgame’. In 2018, the Hollywood actor forever shut doors on the role after he tweeted: "Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."

New Captain America could be black or a woman, post Chris Evans' exit

‘Captain America’ was first portrayed by Chris Evans in 2’011's Captain America: The First Avenger’. He then reprised in ‘The Avengers’ (2012), ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ (2014), ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ (2015), ‘Captain America: Civil War’ (2016), and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018), as well as cameo in a number of other Marvel films.