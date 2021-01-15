'Cherry' trailer: Tom Holland collaborates with the Russo Brothers for a non-Marvel film 

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Jan 15, 2021, 05.30 PM(IST)

Tom Holland in a still from 'Cherry' Photograph:( Twitter )

Directed by the Russo Brothers, 'Cherry' has Holland playing a soldier who returns home with PTSD and begins robbings banks. 

Best known for playing Spiderman, actor Tom Holland steps out of his comfort zone to play a complex character in his new film 'Cherry'. 

Directed by the Russo Brothers, the film has Holland playing a soldier who returns home with PTSD and begins robbings banks. 

The film's screenplay has been written by  Angela Russo-Otstot and Jessica Goldberg. 

The film's trailer was dropped on Friday and has Holland playing a character far away from his Marvel character. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the grim theme of the film. 



The official description of the film reads, “In an epic odyssey of romance, war, drug addiction, and crime, a young man (Tom Holland) struggles to find his place in the world."

'Cherry' is set to release in US theatres on February 26 and Apple TV plus on March 12. 

