'Cherry' trailer: Tom Holland collaborates with the Russo Brothers for a non-Marvel film 

Best known for playing Spiderman, actor Tom Holland steps out of his comfort zone to play a complex character in his new film 'Cherry'.



Directed by the Russo Brothers, the film has Holland playing a soldier who returns home with PTSD and begins robbings banks.



The film's screenplay has been written by Angela Russo-Otstot and Jessica Goldberg.



The film's trailer was dropped on Friday and has Holland playing a character far away from his Marvel character. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the grim theme of the film.





The official description of the film reads, “In an epic odyssey of romance, war, drug addiction, and crime, a young man (Tom Holland) struggles to find his place in the world."



'Cherry' is set to release in US theatres on February 26 and Apple TV plus on March 12.