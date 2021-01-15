Trevor Noah buys a new Bel-Air home at this whooping amount

Trevor Noha has a new home at Bel-Air and the cost of the house deserves a show of its own.



The host of The Daily Show purchased an 11,000-square-foot Bel-Air mansion for $27.5 million earlier this month, according to the Los Angeles Times, adding that he sold a previous Bel-Air home over the summer.

According to the Times, his contemporary hillside pad is inspired by Japanese architecture and resembles a collection of stacked cubes. The three-story abode includes six bedrooms and 11 baths, along with an elevator, a spa and steam room, a movie theater, and an infinity pool.

The news of the house purchase comes amid his relationship with actor Minka Kelly.

"They are still together and very much in love," an insider told E! News. Trevor, 36, and the Friday Night Lights alum, Kelly, had been seeing each other for "several months" and were "getting serious." Back then, the pair had been staying at his place in New York City. She has previously had high-profile romances with Chris Evans, Derek Jeter, and Jesse Williams. Trevor was in a relationship with singer Jordyn Taylor in 2017.

Trevor has been filming The Daily Show remotely amid the pandemic and is set to host the 2021 Grammy Awards. Meanwhile, Kelly stars as Dawn Granger and Dove on HBO Max's superhero series Titans and is also known for roles on TV's Parenthood and Charlie's Angels.