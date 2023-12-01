Tom Holland's Spider-Man return in fourth film depends on this condition

Tom Holland has stated that he would consider reprising his role as Spider-Man for a fourth installment, but only if the storyline does justice to the character. The actor acknowledged in an interview with Collider the ongoing discussions about the potential for another Spider-Man movie but emphasised the importance of finding the right narrative.

“All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character. Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing," he said.

Holland expressed his love for the character and the people he works with, acknowledging that if they can figure out a compelling story, he would be willing to put the suit back on. However, he made it clear that the decision hinges on whether they can find the right story to tell.

“I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character," he added.