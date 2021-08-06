Tom Hanks endorses Fran Drescher for SAG-AFTRA president

Know who’s behind Fran Drescher’s candidacy for SAG-AFTRA president? Well, it’s none other than Tom Hanks.

Tom made his endorsement public recently along with his vote for her running mate, Anthony Rapp and “their entire team” of candidates running on the ruling parties’ Unite for Strength and USAN slates.

“The future of SAG-AFTRA is streaming,” Tom Hanks is quoted as saying on the front of a USAN voter guide sent to the union’s members. “Members deserve stronger contracts, more residuals, better protections and ending unfair exclusivity. I’m supporting USAN Leadership, Fran, Anthony and their entire team. Your vote matters.”

Fran Dresher is running against Matthew Modine. He and his running mate, Joely Fisher, head up the opposition party’s MembershipFirst slate.

Other A-list endorsers featured on the voter guide include Alec Baldwin, Debra Messing, J.K. Simmons, Rosario Dawson and Tichina Arnold.

Votes will be tabulated on September 2 for the SAG-AFTRA president post.

