TJ Miller says Ryan Reynolds reached out to him after he said 'Deadpool' actor was 'horrifically mean'

American actor and comedian TJ Miller has said that he and Ryan Reynolds have reconciled after his recent comments about the Canadian actor being "horrifically mean" to him in front of the cast and crew of 'Deadpool' and that he finds it weird that he hates him. Now, Miller, who played the role of Weasel in the first two 'Deadpool' films, has said that after his comments on Reynolds went out into the world, the latter reached out to him. Miller told SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show, "It was really cool, he emailed me the next day. It was a misunderstanding, so I emailed him back and now it's, like, fine."

Earlier, on 'The Adam Carolla Show', Miller had spoken about Reynolds hostile behaviour towards him. he said, "We had a really weird moment, really weird moment on Deadpool where he said, ‘Let’s do one more take.’ And everyone’s like, ‘OK,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah I’m fine.’"

He added, "And then as the character, he was like horrifically mean to me, but to me. As if I’m Weasel. He’s like, ‘You know what’s great about you Weasel? You’re not the star. But you just, you know, you do just enough exposition that it’s funny. And then we can leave and get back to the real movie.’ Sure he’s [riffing]. That’s EXACTLY why he said that. Because I’m not funnier than he is at all right?"

"But I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, things kind of changed. … I dunno, would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again. But I’ve said that about Michael Bay and now we’re friends and I would work with him again. But I think Michael Bay is different," Miller went on.

Miller's name had come up during the #MeToo movement. Sexual allegations from his days in college in 2001 resurfaced in late 2017. An anonymous woman came forward and spoke to The Daily Beast reporter Asawin Suebsaeng that he once became violent during sex without consent, choked her, and punched her in the mouth. Witnesses confirmed the story saying it was brought to the attention of college authorities and Miller was declared to be expelled from the institution.

TJ Miller is not expected to return for the third 'Deadpool' movie. Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman will reprise the role of Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'. Jackman had earlier denied he will reprise Wolverine again and James Mangold's 'Logan' was meant to be his final film as the character.

'Deadpool 3' will release on November 8, 2024.