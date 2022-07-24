'Thunderbolts' to release in July 2024, will close MCU Phase 5

The next big heroes from the house of Marvel are gearing up to make their debuts. President of Marvel Keven Feige revealed that `Thunderbolts` is set to close the MCU`s Phase 5, with a release date set for July 26, 2024, reports Variety.

According to Variety, the news of a `Thunderbolts` movie being in development first broke last month, with Jake Schreier, who previously helmed 2012`s `Robot and Frank` and 2015`s `Paper Towns` on board. Eric Pearson, who penned Marvel`s `Black Widow`, is attached to write the script, with Feige producing.

Created by writer Kurt Busiek and artist Mark Bagley, the Thunderbolts made their comic debut in a 1997 issue of `The Incredible Hulk,` before being launched into their self-titled comic book later that year.

Originally presented as a team of heroes banding together after the Avengers were declared dead, a twist revealed that they were actually a supervillain team in disguise, attempting to conquer the world. Over the years, the team has gone through various iterations, but they`re always the more nefarious members of the Marvel Universe.

Several MCU characters have the potential to pop up in the `Thunderbolts`. The first and most famous leader of the group was Baron Zemo, played in the MCU by Daniel Brahl. Other members of the `Thunderbolts` over the course of their history include Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Abomination (Tim Roth), John Walker (Wyatt Russell) and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko).

