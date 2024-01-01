Three Game of Thrones animated series in the works, George R R Martin reveals

A lot of Game of Thrones' stories are in the store. George RR Martin, the man behind the world of HBO's Game of Thrones, has revealed the future projects that are currently in the pipeline.



In his blog post, the 75-year-old penned a praising note for the Netflix's animated series Blue Eye Samurai. Further, Martin said that he's now developing an animated series on the GOT world.



“‘Blue Eye Samurai’s’ very much its own thing, and it is magnificent,” Martin wrote. “Even if you don’t normally watch animation, give it a try. It’s terrific. If you like my own stuff, I think you’ll love it.”

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce kiss on the dance floor on New Year’s eve, video goes viral



He later went on to reveal the animated projects that he's working on now, “As it happens, HBO and I have our own animated projects, set in the world of ‘A Song Of Ice & Fire.’ None of them have been greenlit yet, but I think we are getting close to taking the next step with a couple of them.”



In 2021, Variety revealed that an animated series is in development. Confirming the news, Martin said he has pitched four animated series with HBO. However, two out of the four projects were “shelved.”

Jeremy Renner on his snowplow accident and road to recovery: 'I'm so blessed that I have so many things'



The third show in the development is based on the Nine Voyages. Martin wrote, "Work on the other two animated projects continues apace, however... and meanwhile, we have moved NINE VOYAGES, our series about the legendary voyages of the Sea Snake, over from live action to animation. A move I support fully."



However, the writer said that "budgetary constraints" would likely have made a live-action version expensive as half of the show is set at sea.

''So we now have three animated projects underway...Will any of them make it to air? happen? No way to know. Nothing is certain in Hollywood. But if it does happen, with one or two or all three shows, I hope we can make them as good as gorgeous and gripping as BLUE EYE SAMURAI. We will for d*** sure try," the famous writer said.

Currently, the world is waiting for the second season of the House of the Dragon. Based on George RR Martin’s hit book "Fire & Blood", the show tells the story of House Targaryen.



The series tells the story of Westeros, 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. No release date has been unveiled for season 2 yet.



The season two cast includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.