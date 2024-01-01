Jeremy Renner on his snowplow accident and road to recovery: 'I'm so blessed that I have so many things'
Despite the harrowing start of the year that left him hospitalised for months, Renner has always put forward a positive side. Over the months, he has constantly updated his fans with videos, showing him doing physical exercise, therapy, and running, among other things.
Actor Jeremy Renner is looking back at 2023, the year that started on a bleak note for the actor. On January 1, 2023, the actor met with a near-fatal accident on New Year's Day in Reno, Nevada, while he was clearing snow off his driveway with his nephew. The actor suffered blunt chest trauma as well as orthopaedic injuries.
On CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast, Renner reflected on the last year, and his recovery journey, expressed gratitude for his family, and much more.
Speaking to co-hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, the Marvel star said that, as per People, "I'm just so blessed that I have so many things to live for, brother. I have a giant family, I have a 10-year-old daughter, [and] I would've disappointed and really messed up a lot of people's lives if I would've passed, and so there's a lot for me to get better for."
Saying that he's "pretty stubborn S.O.B.," the actor known for playing Hawkeye in MCU, continued, "There was a lot for me to fight for, and recovery was just a one-way road in my mind. My recovery became relief for me, because I knew I could give relief to my family, my daughter and all those that I really affected. And my poor nephew, who was there with me on that day, I gave him images that he can never unsee, but I know that my healing would be healing for him."
"With that, I'd never thought about my own physical ailments, my own pain, or my own anguish. I had so many things to fight for, so the one-way road of recovery was my mental, sort of, attitude, and that attitude was always to get better. There's no option other than that. And I still work at every part, every day, and thank God that I have a lot to fight for," added Renner.
On the 10th anniversary of the shocking accident, Renner shared a video showing him running.
In the caption, he wrote, ''Today marks the day on 10 months of recovery …. First attempt at any of this activity (especially at steep grade) and was brought to tears of joy, hopefulness, and gratitude for all your support along with my family and friends…. I keep pushing for many reasons, but you are my fuel 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.''