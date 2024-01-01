Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce kiss on the dance floor on New Year's eve, video goes viral

Love is in the air! Woman of the moment, Taylor Swift rang in the new year with her boyfriend Travis Kelce. The duo were seen dancing with arms wrapped around each other at a party and were pictured kissing each other. A video posted by a fan on X shows the two enjoying the party after the singer attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals game.



Taylor and Travis share a kiss



In the video that is now going viral on social media, Taylor and Travis were seen dancing with each other on the dance floor. Taylor had her hands around Travis's shoulders whereas Travis held her close.



The two, who have been public with their relationship for a while now, did not seem to mind the other people around. Taylor wore a light blue gown with her hair tied up in a neat bun. Travis opted for a black coat and trousers. The short video, which seems to be taken at the post-game party in Kansas City, was captured by a fan and shared by the singer's fan account on X.

Fan reactions



Most fans of the couple reacted enthusiastically to the update and added to the comments. One said, "This is gonna be a blessed year, if it’s starting like this." Another said, "I am so happy for her, she seems to be so comfortable, makes my heart warm."



A comment read, "I need to see this dress!!" "They are so cute! This is everything I need for 2024 to be blessed already," read another comment.



Earlier, Taylor was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer for her beau Kelce and his team, as they took a lead on the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve.



Travis and Taylor have reportedly been dating since July 2023. They went public for the first time during an outing in NYC. Taylor spoke about how they met on his 'New Heights' podcast with his brother. She said, "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."