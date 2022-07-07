'Thor Love and Thunder': When will Chris Hemsworth MCU film release on OTT?

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman-starrer 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is out in the wild and judging by the audience response, Marvel Studios has another winner on their hands. The film features a fearsome villain called Gorr the God Butcher played by acclaimed actor Christian Bale. Gorr is killing gods throughout the universe leading Thor to confront him. Apart from Hemsworth's Odinson, Portman's Jane Foster also becomes Thor (or Mighty Thor) in the movie and wields the magic hammer of Thor, the original one, called Mjolnir.

Mixed to positive reviews

The critical response, however, is more mixed, and the Taika Waititi directorial has scored 70 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Also Read: 'Thor Love and Thunder' review: Chris Hemsworth's MCU film proves 'Marvel formula' has lost its charm

The critical consensus reads, "In some ways, Thor: Love and Thunder feels like Ragnarok redux -- but overall, it offers enough fast-paced fun to make this a worthy addition to the MCU."

Will it be a box office success?

Wion's own review deemed the film "disappointing" and a "complete mess". But it is a star-studded Marvel Studios movie backed by Disney. MCU movies by default have a huge audience. So it is certainly going to be a box office success.

When and where to watch it on OTT services

Are you wondering when and where the movie will be made available on your favourite streaming service? It is likely that it will run in theatres in India for a good while, a month at least. And when it has been taken over by newer films, Disney-Marvel will release on Disney+ Hotstar in India, the home for all Marvel stuff (and everything else Disney owns).

So if you are not willing to watch the movie in theatres, you might have to wait quite a bit to catch it in the comfort of your home.