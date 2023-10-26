This is why Meg Ryan took a break from Hollywood for almost a decade

After giving us some of the most iconic romantic characters in Hollywood, Meg Ryan made a houdini act and bid an unsaid goodbye to Hollywood. In a cover story for People magazine, Meg speaks about her decades-long absence, how she wanted a life beyond cinema and more.

As Meg makes her impending return to the screen, she speaks about her new romcom film What Happens Later. Returning to the screen after so long, Meg said, “It’s nice to think of it as a job and not a lifestyle. And that is a great way of navigating it for me.”

Dabbling with family life and parenting, Meg was happy focusing on her role as a mother to son Jack who is now 31 with ex-husband Dennis Quaid and her 18-year-old daughter Daisy, whom she adopted in 2006. “I took a giant break because I felt like there’s just so many other parts of my experience as a human being I wanted to develop,” she added.

Meg Ryan will be seen returning to the screen in the director's chair in What Happens Later. She will also star in the film, opposite David Duchovny. The film is about two exes who become stranded in an airport overnight alone together after their flights are delayed. Ryan describes it as a “little roller-coaster ride between these two people, and it asks the question in a way: Will they or won’t they end up together?”