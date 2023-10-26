Britney Spears memoir: Michelle Williams' impression of Justin Timberlake in audiobook goes viral

Someone needs to give Michelle Williams an award for playing Justin Timberlake so well in a new audiobook. Williams recently turned narrator for Britney Spears' new memoir The Woman In Me and her impression of Britney's significant ex has gone viral.



The five-time Oscar nominee made headlines when she was announced as the voice behind the audiobook edition of Spears' The Woman in Me, and her delivery has already lived up to the hype, with a passage from the memoir going viral just one day after its release.

A chapter in the memoir gives a detailed account of Spears' relationship with Timberlake whom she dated from 1999 to 2002. A portion in the chapter has Spears describing her and Timberlake's brief encounter with R&B artist Ginuwine, which seemed to have inspired Timberlake to try out a 'blaccent'.

"His band NSYNC was what people back then called 'so pimp,'" Spears wrote. "They were white boys, but they loved hip-hop. To me, that's what separated them from the Backstreet Boys — who seemed very consciously to position themselves as a white group. NSYNC hung out with Black artists."

In the viral clip that features Williams reading the singer's words, she continued, "One day, J and I were in New York, going to parts of town I had never been to before. Walking our way was a guy with a huge, blinged-out medallion — he was flanked by two giant security guards. J got all excited and said so loud, 'Oh yeah, fo' shiz, fo' shiz. Ginuwine, what's up, my homie?'"

After Ginuwine walked away, her longtime assistant Felicia Culotta did her own impression of Timberlake. "J wasn't even embarrassed. He just took it and looked at her like, 'Okay, f**k you.'"



The moment where Williams is heard saying "fo-shiz" in her best Timberlake voice quickly went viral, with fans joking about her 'Oscar-worthy' performance. michelle williams deserves an honorary egot for having to read this 😭 pic.twitter.com/UPjS1I5xJn — aram (@aramnotagoat) October 24, 2023 ×

Williams's other narrations of the memoir include her take on Mariah Carey and Spears' no-nonsense description of her little sister, Jamie Lynn.



The Woman in Me was released on Tuesday. Days before the release, the internet was buzzing with the revelations made in the memoir.



Last week, Spears revealed that during their relationship, she became pregnant with Timberlake's baby and had an abortion because he wasn't ready to become a father.