Abortion, drinking in 8th grade and a lot more! Shocking revelations from Britney Spears’ memoir so far

| Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

Britney Spears is again dominating the headlines, this time with her anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me. The book throws some light on the pop star's life, relationships, and public meltdowns that have dominated headlines for years. In the excerpts released, the Toxic singer reflected back on her time with her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, revealing that she had to abort the child because Justin wasn't ready to have a baby. The 41-year-old singer also talked about her time in conservatorship, her 2007 public meltdown, and a lot more.



Before the book's release, we have curated all the biggest bombshell revelations.

Abortion, cheating and a lot more!

Britney Spears has revealed a lot about her relationship with Justin Timberlake in her upcoming memoir, The Women in Me. From aborting a baby when she was with Justin, to revealing that the singer was the one who cheated on her, and how his song 'Cry Me A River' video turned her into villain. Britney earlier revealed that she got pregnant with Justin, however, they decided to go for abortion since he was not ready to be father back then. She wrote, "I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated. Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young." Over the years, it has been anticipated that Spears was the one who cheated in the relationship that led to their breakup. However, in her memoir, the Toxic singer has revealed that it was actually Justin who cheated on her with ''another celebrity''.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Story behind public meltdown and shaven head

Spears has reflected on the very famous public breakdown when she shaved her head and hit a photographer's car with an umbrella. Recalling the famous incident, Spears wrote that she was going through a lot back then and, ''didn't even know how to take care of" herself. In the book, Britney writes, "With my head shaved, everyone was scared of me, even my mom." She added, "Flailing those weeks without my children, I lost it, over and over again. I didn’t even really know how to take care of myself."The singer has also mentioned in the book that she was ''out of the mind with grief" after her aunt, Sandra Bridges Covington, died of ovarian cancer in 2007, reports People.

(Photograph: Twitter )

2001 VMAs Performance

Britney dancing with a giant snake on the VMA's stage may be one of the most memorable moment of showbiz world to date. But, for Britney, it was one of the most terrifying moments of her life. Recalling one of the iconic moments of VMA's history when the singer performed “I’m a Slave 4 U” with an albino Burmese python, the Toxic singer said that she though that the snake would kill her. She writes in the book, “The plan was for me to sing ‘I’m a Slave 4 U,’ and we decided I would use a snake as a prop. It’s become an iconic moment in VMAs history, but it was even more terrifying than it appeared, all I knew was to look down, because I felt if I looked up and caught its eye, it would kill me.”

(Photograph: Twitter )

Britney was offered a role in The Notebook!

In her book, Britney reflected back on her very short acting career and why she's glad for not doing the lead role in the critically acclaimed movie The Notebook. Revealing that her 2002 role in Crossroads was not a great experience, Britney writes in her book, "My problem wasn’t with anyone involved in the production, but with what acting did to my mind. I think I started method acting – only I didn’t know how to break out of my character. I really became this other person..." Further, the singer added that the lead role of The Notebook, which Rachel McAdams played later opposite Gosling was offered to her, but she's glad that it didn't happened. "The Notebook casting came down to me and Rachel McAdams, and even though it would have been fun to reconnect with Ryan Gosling after our time on The Mickey Mouse Club, I'm glad I didn't do it. If I had, instead of working on my album In the Zone I'd have been acting like a 1940s heiress day and night," Britney wrote in her book.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Father body-shamed her!

Britney's life under 13-year-long conservatorship under her father Jamie was not easy at all. In her book, the singer has reflected back to the tough time as she revealed that her father body-shamed her. In an excerpt from her new memoir The Woman in Me, the Womanizer singer wrote how her father used to heavily criticize her body. “I’d been eyeballed so much growing up, I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager. Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back,” she writes, per People. “But under the conservatorship I was made to understand that those days were now over. I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take.” The 41-singer-continues: “If I thought getting criticized about my body in the press was bad, it hurt even more from my own father. He repeatedly told me I looked fat and that I was going to have to do something about it.”

(Photograph: Twitter )

Used to drink with Mom when she was in eighth grade

In her book, Britney revealed that she used to drink with her mom when she in eighth grade. After returning home after The Mickey Mouse Club ended, the singer said that she used to drink daiquiris with her mom. Britney wrote in her book, ''For fun, starting when I was in eighth grade, my mom and I would make the two-hour drive from Kentwood to Biloxi, Mississippi, and while we were there, we would drink daiquiris.''

(Photograph: Twitter )