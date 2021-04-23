This is what's inside Oscars 2021 goodie bags

With Oscars 2021 just around the corner, here’s a little scoop for the Academy Awards watchers.

We know what’s inside the Oscars goodie bag this year. For the 19th year in a row, attendees will be given over-the-top goodie bags, also known as “Everyone Wins” nominee gift bags.

Created by the company Distinctive Assets, the bag will contain a range of items like Postmates Don’t Cookbook with a QR code that sends foods from local restaurants, a four-night stay at Golden Spa, a plastic surgery procedure at Art Lipo and personalised investment advice from a venture capitalist. It will also include personal training sessions with a celebrity trainer, a three-night stay at Pater Noster Lighthouse, and a Peta emergency hammer to save dogs trapped in hot cars, according to Vogue.

The Oscar nominees will also be given Cozy Earth loungewear made from sustainably sourced silk and bamboo, Loci sneakers made from repurposed plastic, a Ryst Mask face mask which is also a wristband, socks from London Sock Company, and an anti-racism children’s book Change-Maker Village.

