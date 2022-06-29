Thirteen Lives trailer: Viggo Mortensen promises thrilling dramatisation of 2018's Thai cave rescue operation

A trailer for 'Thirteen Lives' is here. The film is based on the rescue plan mounted to save thirteen young boys stuck in the flooded cave called Tham Luang in Thailand. The incident, which happened in 2018, captured international attention as people from across the world watched the rescue operation raptly on news channels.

The film, directed by Ron Howard, stars Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, Tom Bateman, Paul Gleeson, Pattrakorn Tungsupakul, Tui Thiraphat Sajakul, James Teeradon Supapunpinyo, Sahajak Boonthanakit, and Weir Sukollawat Kanaros.

The trailer promises faithful recreation of the international 18-day rescue plan, which involved rescuers and volunteers wading through and diving into the murky water in the darkness of the caves to get to the kids, who may not have been alive. Their well-being (or otherwise) was not known for two weeks due to the rising water level. So the experts who went to rescue them were venturing into the unknown.

Two Thai Navy SEALs lost their lives for their contribution to the rescue operation. While one Saman Kunan died underwater after losing consciousness, one other Beirut Pakbara died the next year due to a blood infection he contracted due to the rescue operation.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "In the true story of Thirteen Lives, twelve boys and the coach of a Thai soccer team explore the Tham Luang cave when an unexpected rainstorm traps them in a chamber inside the mountain. Entombed behind a maze of flooded cave tunnels, they face impossible odds. A team of world-class divers navigate through miles of dangerous cave networks to discover that finding the boys is only the beginning."



'Thirteen Lives' comes to Amazon Prime Video on August 5.