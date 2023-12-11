The White Lotus actress Natasha Rothwell teases what to expect from season 3

For all those waiting for information on The White Lotus upcoming season, we have some news. Actress Natasha Rothwell of The White Lotus recently teased what to expect from the upcoming season three of the show.

Natasha Rothwell to feature in season 3 of The White Lotus

So far, Natasha is the only cast member who has been announced to reprise her role in season three of The White Lotus. She appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of her film Wonka where she spoke about The White Lotus and said, “I’ve read all the scripts and I can’t say anything but I will say it’s going to blow people’s minds. I gasped out loud no less than five times and that was just reading them, so people are in for a treat.” She also revealed that though she can’t discuss exactly when the show will start filming, it is “definitely in the next calendar year.”

For the unversed, Natasha Rothwell appeared in season one as spa manager Belinda Lindsey, whom Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid deceived with false promises of investing in Belinda’s own business. While the first season was set in Hawaii, with season three the show will move to Thailand. Season two was set in Sicily.

Natasha to star in Wonka

Meanwhile, in Wonka, Natasha will appear alongside Timothée Chalamet. Talking about her role, she said, “Gene Wilder was a comedy hero of mine so I remember him from the toy and all of his films, so to know that this film was the prequel to that, you get to see the DNA of Gene Wilder in Timmy’s performance, which is incredible.”