The Weeknd smashes Guinness World Record as most popular artist on the planet

Canadian R&B singer and songwriter The Weeknd has claimed the Guinness World Record for the most popular musician on the planet. A report on the official website of the popular reference book said that nobody comes even close to the 33-year-old statistics. The report cited two records to award Weeknd with the title: most monthly listeners on the music streaming platform Spotify (111.4 million) and the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on the platform. The singer is currently ahead of the runner-up Miley Cyrus by almost a staggering 30 million monthly listeners (82.4 million). Others in the top 10 include Shakira (81.6 million), Ariana Grande (80.6 million), Taylor Swift (80.2 million), Rihanna (78.5 million), and Ed Sheeran (77.5 million).

The rise and rise of the Weeknd

Real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, the Weeknd was born on February 16, 1990, in Toronto, Canada. He first gained widespread attention in 2010 with the release of his mixtapes, which he initially released anonymously on the internet. The mixtapes featured dark, atmospheric beats, and introspective lyrics that connected with listeners. This distinctive sound later helped him to build a strong fan base and gain recognition in the music industry.

He has since released several successful albums, including Starboy, Beauty Behind the Madness, and After Hours, which have all received critical acclaim and commercial success. His ability to consistently produce high-quality music has helped to solidify his place in the music industry and maintain his popularity over the years.

The Weeknd has won four Grammy Awards, twenty Billboard Music Awards, and six American Music Awards, among many others. He has also been nominated once each for an Academy Award and a Primetime Emmy Award.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE