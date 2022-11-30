'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' trailer: Make way for Anya Taylor-Joy's Princess Peach. Watch

The first full trailer for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' is here. The film is an adaptation of Japanese video game developer Nintendo's ultra-popular games of the same name. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who use a screenplay by Matthew Fogel, the film features Chris Pratt voicing Mario, an Italian plumber and the primary protagonist of the games who goes on various adventures to save Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy in the film) from the clutches of evil Bowser (Jack Black). Charlie Day voices Luigi, Mario's younger brother. You can watch the trailer below. 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' looks like a good time, and features nods to the classic games.

Mario comes across as a good-intentioned but clumsy fool in the movie, which is certainly... a choice. The Princess is sick of his antics and his lack of grace (which is surely needed to jump across obstacles, avoid Bowser's minions, and so on he will face in the Mushroom Kingdom). The makers have earlier been criticised for casting Pratt, who at the time at least, appeared to be voicing nearly every other character in animated movies.

Earlier this year, Pratt had promised that his Mario voice is “unlike anything you’ve heard.” While speaking to Variety, he said, “I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear. It’s an animated voiceover narrative. It’s not a live-action movie. I’m not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I’m providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before.”

The film also features the voices of Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet, and Kevin Michael Richardson.