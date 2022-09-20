'The Midnight Club' trailer: Mike Flanagan's next horror series looks intriguing

The first trailer for Mike Flanagan's next horror series 'The Midnight Club' is here. While Flanagan shares the creator credit with Leah Fong, he is the sole showrunner. The series, like the 'Haunting' series of shows ('The Haunting of Hill House' and 'The Haunting of Bly Manor') Flanagan has earlier created for Netflix, is based on a book, a 1994 novel of the same name by and also Pike's other works. The series follows a young girl (Iman Benson) who gets diagnosed with thyroid cancer. While searching for ways to survive cancer online, she comes across a hospice.

The place also houses other children of her age who are all dying from some kind of terminal disease. They run the titular midnight club, in which they secretly assemble to tell each other scary stories. They also promise each other that the next person to die will give them a sign of the afterlife.

You can watch the trailer above.

Flanagan has always excelled at telling horror stories that can frighten the living daylights out of you, and that are at the same time meaningful. He has a knack for infusing his own sensibilities into the source material. 'The Midnight Club' appears to be another series from him that is certainly worth waiting for.

The official synopsis of 'The Midnight Club' reads, "At a hospice for terminally ill young adults, eight patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories – and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond. 'The Midnight Club' is based on the 1994 novel of the same name as well as other works by Christopher Pike."

'The Midnight Club' releases on October 7, 2022.