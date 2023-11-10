The Marvels post-credits scene explained: How MCU movie sets up next Avengers movie

The Marvels has graced the silver screen, offering a tale of a trio of heroines — Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). Regardless of your opinion of the film itself, its post-credits scene offers promise of exciting things to come in MCU's future. Let's explore the post-credits scene, which not only brings forth an eagerly anticipated team but also drops hints of significant implications for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

SPOILER ALERT!

A Multiversal Marvel

The post-credits scene of The Marvels witnesses Monica Rambeau's revival, reuniting her with her late mother, Maria (Lashana Lynch), who passed away during the Blip. Monica is not alone in this alternate reality; she's under the watchful eye of Henry "Hank" McCoy, known as the Beast, and portrayed by Kelsey Grammer. The character has received a CGI makeover to resemble his iconic comic book appearance. Furthermore, the scene is underscored by the memorable musical score from the X-Men movies, confirming that Monica has landed in the universe of 20th Century Fox's Marvel films.

This revelation carries significant weight for several reasons. It marks the introduction of a full-fledged X-Men member in the MCU, solidifying the gradual integration of mutants into this universe. Previous instances, such as Patrick Stewart's appearance as an alternate Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Kamala's powers being revealed as a mutation, were just teasers for what lies ahead. Moreover, the post-credits scene suggests that the X-Men will continue to play a pivotal role in the future of the MCU. Deadpool 3 promises to feature Ryan Reynolds's Merc with a Mouth alongside Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and other Fox Marvel movie characters. Additionally, the animated series X-Men '97 and Marvel Studios actively seeking writers for new X-Men projects indicate that the merry mutants will be a central focus moving forward.

Multiverse implications

The MCU's Multiverse Saga has been hinting at a conflict that spans space and time, potentially culminating in Avengers: Secret Wars. Drawing inspiration from the 2015 miniseries, this narrative could involve "incursions," events where parallel worlds collide, leading to the collapse of the multiverse itself. Such a storyline could open the door for various versions of Marvel heroes to coexist and offer the MCU a fresh start.

Maria Rambeau as Photon

The post-credits scene also introduces an alternate version of Maria Rambeau, donning an orange and white outfit. This version of Maria seems to embody the character Photon, a superhero with a rich history in Marvel Comics. Her powers originate from the electromagnetic spectrum, allowing her to manipulate energy in various forms. In the MCU, Monica's powers have been linked to her ability to harness the electromagnetic spectrum, making her transformation into Photon all the more significant.

Maria's transition into the Photon persona hints at the untapped potential of the Marvels, as they all harness the manipulation of energy. Carol can absorb and redirect energy, Monica has mastery over the electromagnetic spectrum, granting her intangibility, laser abilities, and flight, while Kamala can generate hard light constructs. Throughout The Marvels, the heroines confront the entanglement of their powers, ultimately using it to their advantage when fighting Dar-Benn's forces. Monica's continued exploration of her Photon powers may hold the key to her journey back home and her development as a superhero.