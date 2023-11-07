The Marvels director's Bollywood dream: Wants to work with Shah Rukh Khan
Story highlights
Nia DaCosta, the director of the highly-anticipated Marvel film The Marvels, recently expressed her desire to collaborate with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan.
Nia DaCosta, the director of the highly-anticipated Marvel film The Marvels, recently expressed her desire to collaborate with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan.
Nia DaCosta, the director behind the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film The Marvels, recently revealed her wish to collaborate with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In an exclusive interview with News18, DaCosta was asked about her interest in working with a Bollywood superstar. Without hesitation, she named Shah Rukh Khan, acknowledging his legendary status. She said, "Shah Rukh Khan is kind of a legend, isn't he? It's kind of a no-brainer in that sense."
Also Read | WATCH | The Marvels final trailer teases a multiverse-hopping story, and a cure for superhero fatigue
Set to hit theatres on Diwali, The Marvels promises to be a groundbreaking movie by uniting three iconic female superheroes. Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, while Iman Vellani takes on the role of Kamala Khan, or Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris portrays Captain Monica Rambeau.
trending now
The film's official synopsis reads, "Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilised universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels."
What is The Marvels all about?
A direct sequel to the 2019's Captain Marvel, The Marvels also extends the narrative threads of the television miniseries Ms. Marvel from 2022. DaCosta has co-scripted the story with Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik. Leading the ensemble cast is Brie Larson, reprising her role as Carol Danvers, while Teyonah Parris steps into the shoes of Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani embodies Kamala Khan. Alongside them, the film features Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Samuel L Jackson.