The Marvels director's Bollywood dream: Wants to work with Shah Rukh Khan

Nia DaCosta, the director behind the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film The Marvels, recently revealed her wish to collaborate with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In an exclusive interview with News18, DaCosta was asked about her interest in working with a Bollywood superstar. Without hesitation, she named Shah Rukh Khan, acknowledging his legendary status. She said, "Shah Rukh Khan is kind of a legend, isn't he? It's kind of a no-brainer in that sense."

Set to hit theatres on Diwali, The Marvels promises to be a groundbreaking movie by uniting three iconic female superheroes. Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, while Iman Vellani takes on the role of Kamala Khan, or Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris portrays Captain Monica Rambeau.

The film's official synopsis reads, "Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilised universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels."

What is The Marvels all about?