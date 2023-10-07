The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, costume designer Shawna Trpcic passes away at 56

Shawna Trpcic, a renowned costume designer known for her work on popular series like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, has passed away at the age of 56. Her death was confirmed by the Costume Designer's Guild, where she was highly regarded for her contributions to the world of science fiction costume design.

Trpcic earned acclaim for her work on The Mandalorian and received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes earlier this year. In an interview with Variety, she emphasised her commitment to honoring the Star Wars aesthetic while also delivering uniqueness to her characters. Trpcic's attention to detail included hiding Easter eggs within the costumes, a tradition she started in Season 2.

Born on October 18, 1966, in Artesia, California, Shawna Trpcic built a substantial career with over 47 TV and film credits. Her journey as a costume designer began with the 1990 film Mom, and she continued to contribute to various productions, leaving her creative mark along the way.

Trpcic was a passionate Star Wars fan, and her involvement with the franchise began during Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Her exceptional work led to collaborations on other Star Wars projects, including The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka.

Colleagues and industry figures paid tribute to Trpcic's dedication and creativity. Jon Favreau, executive producer of The Mandalorian, and Dave Filoni, showrunner of Ahsoka, acknowledged her significant contributions. Filoni praised her costume designs for telling a story and creating character depth.

Ming-Wa Nen, who worked alongside Trpcic on The Book of Boba Fett, remembered her as a hardworking and passionate designer who contributed to the storytelling process.

Industrial Light and Magic, visual effects company behind most Disney projects, including Star Wars, also paid tribute to Trpcic's iconic costumes and her three-decade-long career.

Survived by her son, Joseph, and daughter, Sarah, a Go Fund Me fundraiser has been set up to support her family.

