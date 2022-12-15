'The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power' gets an all-female directing team for season 2

The upcoming season of the popular web series 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' will be helmed by an all-female team of directors. Charlotte Brandstrom, Sanaa Hamri, and Louise Hooper have been roped in to direct the series.

Brandstrom has previously helmed two episodes of season 1 of the web series, while Hamri and Hooper are new to the franchise. Other than directing four episodes of season 2, Brandstrom will also serve as the series' co-executive producer.

The Swedish-French film director has taken over the lead director position from British filmmaker Wayne Che Yip, who directed four episodes, including the finale, in season 1 and also served as co-executive producer.

Hamri and Hooper will be directing two episodes each.

Last week, the makers of the series announced that eight new actors have been added to the show’s existing cast namely, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo, and Calam Lynch.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, the series is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth. It takes you thousands of years before the events of the 'Lord of the Rings' films.

The series follows an ensemble cast of characters who are tasked to confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

The first season of the series was a huge success and it was viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide, with over 24 billion minutes streamed.

Coming back to season 2, it is being produced by showrunners and executive producers Payne and McKay. Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison are also executive producers for the project.

