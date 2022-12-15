Yearender 2022: 6 actors whose portrayal of real-life characters stood out this year

This year we had some amazing shows and some of them told stories of people who have been lost in time. Portraying real-life characters on screen comes with a set of challenges as comparisons are inevitable and one has to get the mannerism and the essence of the characters well so as it appears too melodramatic on screen.

Here are some of the actors who have portrayed real-life characters flawlessly on screen in 2022.

Vikram Sarabhai - Ishwak Singh (Rocket Boys)

Considered the father of the Indian Space Program, Vikram Sarabhai’s journey was hardly shown on the screen until and unless Ishwak Singh was picked up in the 'Rocket Boys' series. He portrayed the character so well that now we can’t imagine anyone else in that role.



IPS Amit Lodha - Karan Tacker (Khakhee - The Bihar Chapter)

Karan Tacker was seen in Khakee The Bihar Chapter, where he portrayed IPS Amit Lodha. The story is based on Amit's book Bihar Diaries: The True Story of How Bihar's Most Dangerous Criminal Was Caught. The real life thriller that Karan played to perfection.





Gangubai - Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' turned out to be one of the blockbusters of the year, where Alia Bhatt was seen playing the title role. The film is about the real life inspired story who later is admirably sold into a brothel. The film tells the tale of the commercial sex worker who rose to incredible amounts of fame for her work in her profession and beyond.



Capt Vikrant Khanna - Ajay Devgn (Runway 34)

Ajay Devgn tells the story of Capt Vikrant Khanna and the film is inspired by an aviation incident on a Jet Airways flight from Dubai to Kochi in 2015. A story of Vikrant’s heroic decision that saved so many lives.



Mithali Raj - Taapsee Pannu (Shabash Mithu)

Strong performance from Taapsee Pannu as she brings the story of Mithali Raj, former captain of a women’s cricket team, on screen. The actress even got rave reviews for her performance.





Nambi Narayanan - R Madhavan (Rocketry)

R Madhavan plays the role of Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan who was once accused of espionage. Madhavan mastered the role so well that even the physical resemblance between both of them was uncanny.