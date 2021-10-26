The Jonas Brothers are about to get roasted in Netflix special 'Family Roast'; get deets inside

This might interest you if you are a fan of The Jonas Brothers. They are about to get roasted on Netflix as they announced their new special on the streamer called ‘Family Roast’.

It will air next month.

Announcing the new special, Nick Jonas teased in a video: "It's a one-of-a-kind comedy special that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your family.”

"You'll see the multi-platinum global superstars the Jonas Brothers like you've never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests – all to give them a roasting they'll never forget," the streaming service said in a release. Also read: Superman to Captain America: DC, Marvel and their new LGBTQ superheroes

The Netflix special ‘Family Roast’ will be produced jointly by the three singers of the group and will be hosted by Kenan Thompson. It will feature guest appearances from Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall and more.

Jonas Brothers Family Roast premieres on Netflix November 23.