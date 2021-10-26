Travis Barker gets Kourtney Kardashian's lips tattooed on his body

Travis Barker, who sports innumerable tattoos on his body, has a new addition to the collection and this one is extra special.



A week after getting down on one knee to propose to Kourtney Kardashian, the drummer has now got his fiancee's lips inked on the inside of his left bicep.



Barker teased the new tattoo on his Instagram Story by snapping a photo of a tattooing setup before sharing a black imprint of Kardashian's lips.

The next, Barker's tattoo artist too posted a pic of the final design. Alongside Kardashian's lips, Barker also got a massive scorpion inked - representing his zodiac sign.



"Scorpio season. On @travisbarker … Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash Congrats you two," the tattoo artist wrote.



Barker is clearly smitten by Kardashian. In April, he had got her name inked above his left nipple and a month later got her to tattoo the phrase "I love you" onto his inner forearm.



Back then, Kardashian had shared a snap on social media writing the words out on paper before inking the sweet message on Barker's body.

"I tattoo," Kardashian simply captioned the Instagram post.



Earlier this month Barker proposed to Kardashian at a beachside hotel, surrounded by an elaborate arrangement of roses and candles on the beach to set the mood.