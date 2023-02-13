The Flash trailer out! Ezra Miller has Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck for company

Fans were pleasantly surprised to see a Michael Keaton return as Batman in the new trailer of 'The Flash' which was unveiled on Sunday during the Super Bowl halftime show. The makers later shared the same trailer on Twitter as they revealed the film's release date.



“On June 16, worlds collide. Watch the official trailer now for The Flash – only in theaters. #TheFlashMovie.”

Helmed by Andy Muschietti, the action film stars Ezra Miller as the Flash, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle and Michael Keaton in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on June 16, 2023.



‘The Flash’ was originally scheduled to open last year but got pushed during a logjam of features in post-production due to Covid. It has also courted controversy owing to the film's lead Ezra Miller's disturbing behaviour online a few months back. Miller is undergoing treatment for a previously undiagnosed mental health condition.