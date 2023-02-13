The Flash trailer out! Ezra Miller has Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck for company
Story highlights
‘The Flash’ was originally scheduled to open last year but got pushed during a logjam of features in post-production due to Covid.
‘The Flash’ was originally scheduled to open last year but got pushed during a logjam of features in post-production due to Covid.
Fans were pleasantly surprised to see a Michael Keaton return as Batman in the new trailer of 'The Flash' which was unveiled on Sunday during the Super Bowl halftime show. The makers later shared the same trailer on Twitter as they revealed the film's release date.
“On June 16, worlds collide. Watch the official trailer now for The Flash – only in theaters. #TheFlashMovie.”
Helmed by Andy Muschietti, the action film stars Ezra Miller as the Flash, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle and Michael Keaton in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on June 16, 2023.
‘The Flash’ was originally scheduled to open last year but got pushed during a logjam of features in post-production due to Covid. It has also courted controversy owing to the film's lead Ezra Miller's disturbing behaviour online a few months back. Miller is undergoing treatment for a previously undiagnosed mental health condition.
Previously Miller portrayed the role of Flash in Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ and in a special cameo in ‘Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice’.
But fans were overjoyed to see Michael Keaton return as Batman. Keaton played the superhero back in the film 'Batman' in 1989.
Soon after the makers unveiled the official trailer fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.
On June 16, worlds collide. Watch the official trailer now for The Flash – only in theaters. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/5vHMq4elkQ— The Flash (@theFlash) February 12, 2023
“This movie is going to be great,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “One of the best trailers in my life Very emotional, beautiful, amazing action scenes, soundtrack and of course KEATON’S BATMAAAAAAAAAN.”
“Wow, looks great, especially seeing Keaton back as Batman. So hyped for this! #TheFlashMovie,” a fan commented.
New DC Studios Co-Chairman James Gunn billed the standalone DC character movie at the studio’s press day as “probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made."