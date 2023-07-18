The Creator trailer: John David Washington's sci-fi thriller looks riveting

The first full-fledged trailer for upcoming science fiction action thriller The Creator is out. Directed by British filmmaker Gareth Edwards (known for directing 2014's Godzilla and 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), The Creator is set in future — in the middle of a war between humanity and artificial intelligence, to be precise. John David Washington leads the cast as Joshua and once again embarks on a world-saving mission in a futuristic sci-fi setting. Joshua is a grief-stricken ex-special forces agent seeking his missing wife, is enlisted to track down and eliminate the elusive titular Creator. The Creator is an AI mastermind that has crafted a mysterious weapon with the potential to end both the war and humanity.

As Joshua and his elite team venture into enemy territory, they unveil a shocking truth. You can watch the trailer above. It is set to Aerosmith's "Dream On" and promises an intriguing sci-fi thriller movie absolutely worth waiting for.

And considering Edwards' record with sci-fi, I am extremely hopeful. Not only the central concept sounds interesting, the action also looks great. There are grand battle scenes between humans and AI-powered robots.

The Creator's official synopsis

The film's official synopsis reads, "Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua, a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife, is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child."