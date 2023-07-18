The Creator trailer: John David Washington's sci-fi thriller looks riveting
Story highlights
The sci-fi action thriller The Creator, directed by Gareth Edwards and starring John David Washington, has unveiled its thrilling trailer.
The sci-fi action thriller The Creator, directed by Gareth Edwards and starring John David Washington, has unveiled its thrilling trailer.
The first full-fledged trailer for upcoming science fiction action thriller The Creator is out. Directed by British filmmaker Gareth Edwards (known for directing 2014's Godzilla and 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), The Creator is set in future — in the middle of a war between humanity and artificial intelligence, to be precise. John David Washington leads the cast as Joshua and once again embarks on a world-saving mission in a futuristic sci-fi setting. Joshua is a grief-stricken ex-special forces agent seeking his missing wife, is enlisted to track down and eliminate the elusive titular Creator. The Creator is an AI mastermind that has crafted a mysterious weapon with the potential to end both the war and humanity.
As Joshua and his elite team venture into enemy territory, they unveil a shocking truth. You can watch the trailer above. It is set to Aerosmith's "Dream On" and promises an intriguing sci-fi thriller movie absolutely worth waiting for.
trending now
trending now
And considering Edwards' record with sci-fi, I am extremely hopeful. Not only the central concept sounds interesting, the action also looks great. There are grand battle scenes between humans and AI-powered robots.
The Creator's official synopsis
The film's official synopsis reads, "Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua, a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife, is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child."
Also Read: Why Christopher Nolan won't direct a superhero movie again
The Creator supporting cast
The Creator also features Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Allison Janney in major roles.
The Creator release date
The Creator releases on September 29.
recommended stories
recommended stories
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.