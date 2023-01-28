The Boys beats Rings of Power to become Amazon's most-watched 2022 show

Despite the $250 million Amazon Prime spent to get rights to the material, turns out The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power did not end up being the biggest original for the streamer in 2022. It is the dark and violent superhero comedy-drama series The Boys that emerged as the biggest show for the streamer. As per Nielsen ratings, The Boys, which got its third season in 2022, was the most watched Amazon original show with 10.6 billion minutes viewed. In comparison Rings of Power was watched for 9.4 billion minutes. In the overall list, Stranger Things topped the list with an incredible 52 billion minutes viewed.

The first ten spots in the list of originals, in fact, were occupied by Netflix's shows, including Ozark, Wednesday, Cobra Kai, Bridgerton, Dahmer, Inventing Anna, and others.

The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and takes viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

WION's review of Rings of Power read, "'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' gets the basics right when it comes to a Middle-earth adaptation. Even in the screeners I was provided with, with all the annoying watermarks, 'The Rings of Power' looked absolutely lush. Ironically, it is so good that even in its episodic form, it looks more suited to be viewed in cinemas than on TV. There are shots of imposing edifices and grand statues that tower over the mountains. There are also familiar vistas showcasing landscapes, hills, valleys, rivers, and faithful recreations of locations like Lindon -- every single frame looks stunning. The visual aspect of Middle-earth is an important aspect and the creators certainly recognised that. The aesthetic is nicely redolent of 'LotR' trilogy and also feels like its own thing."

