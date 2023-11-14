The Beatles land on Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Now and Then'

The Beatles are going strong on Billboard Hot 100 after nearly 30 years with their song “Now and Then” which is called the “last Beatles song”. The song landed on the list of top 10 singles on this week’s singles chart. The song “Now and Then” features all four members including John Lennon and George Harrison. This the iconic band’s first chart-topper on the Billboard Hot 100 in almost 30 years.

The song has become a rage ever since it released. The song was initially recorded with John Lennon’s solo vocals, which was then remastered using Artificial Intelligence as it reimagined vocals by other members of The Beatles.

As the single released, it got over 11 million streams and 73,000 physical and digital sales following its November 2 release. The song also got an instant boost after a short film that told the story of the song released. It showed how the song was conceptualised, delving into the mechanics of the song’s editing. The song’s official video released on November 3.

Previously, the last time the Beatles hit top 10 of the songs chart was in 1996 with the release of “Free as a Bird”. This week, the song that is on everyone’s minds is Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer”. She topped her own song, “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault]”.

"Now and Then" is part of album Let It Be, The Beatles’ final studio album has been recorded with the help of AI and the album debuted on November 2 and topped charts.

The release of “Now and Then” is part of an expanded, 50th anniversary edition of the Beatles’ 1973 compilation albums — best known as the Red and Blue albums. Released at a list price of $149+, Amazon has The Beatles’ new album on sale for just $118 right now — a 21% discount.