Fan throws things at Taylor Swift during her Buenos Aires concert, singer says 'freaks me out'

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Nov 14, 2023, 08:44 AM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Taylor Swift is currently touring South America as part of her Eras Tour. 

Taylor Swift is the latest victim to the act of fans throwing objects at artists on stage. After many others before her have bore witness to crazy things being tossed on the stage mid-performance, the latest happened with Taylor as she was performing as part of her Eras Tour in a Buenos Aires concert, Argentina. 

Taylor Swift told her fans, “It really freaks me out” as a fan threw a present on the stage. She paused her performance at the concert and addressed the crowd. She was at the piano when the object landed next to her. “Just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage, because if it’s on the stage then a dancer can trip on it.”

She further added, “I love that you brought presents and that is so nice, but just can you please not throw them on the stage. I love you so much.”

This is not a one-off case for an artist getting things thrown at them. In June, Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a concert goer’s phone, which led to a man being arrested and charged with assault. Then, pop singer Ava Max was slapped by an audience member.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has just kicked off the South American leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour in Argentina this week.

Zeba Khan

Zeba is a fashion and lifestyle reporter who has a keen eye for literature and everything vintage. She dreams of writing travel stories from every part of the world.

