The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes trailer reveals young Coriolanus Snow

The first trailer for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has been unveiled. The movie is a spinoff of and prequel of the Hunger Games franchise. It brings back the director of the original film trilogy, Francis Lawrence. The film centres on a young Coriolanus Snow, who later becomes the tyrannical President of Panem in the original story. Donald Sutherland played the role in the trilogy. The story follows his journey as a mentor to a tribute in the 10th Hunger Games and explores the motivations that led him to become what he did later. We will also get to see how the Hunger Games evolved into the brutal event depicted in the original series. Tom Blyth essays the role of Snow. Rachel Zegler plays Lucy Gray Baird, a female tribute from District 12 who forms a connection with Snow.

The film looks worth watching, but only for those who watched and enjoyed the original films. It might be that it requires prior knowledge of the main story. It does feel exciting judging by the trailer and may deliver a fine-looking return to the dystopian future of Panem.

The official synopsis reads, "THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake."