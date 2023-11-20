Taylor Swift's young fan stabbed to death after Brazil concert

Just a day after Taylor Swift mourned the death of her fan, who succumbed to the extreme heat, another young fan of Taylor has tragically lost his life.

Gabriel Milhomem Santos, 25, was stabbed to death just hours after he attended the Swift show at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

As per the reports, Gabriel was killed on Sunday morning (November 19). He was wearing Swiftie’s bracelet when his body was found on Copacabana Beach.

Gabriel was with his two cousins at the famous beach when a group of three robbers attacked them around 3 am.

He was sleeping when three men attacked him in an attempt to rob them. Two of the robbers have already been arrested. While the police is searching for the third one.

He will be buried wearing a handmade outfit that he made for the Swift concert, via Metro.

His family has told a local media g1 that Gabrial, who was an Aeronautical Engineering student, was ‘fulfilling a dream’ by travelling from Belo Horizonte to see Swift's show. Santos's death is the second tragedy during Taylor's three-day show in Rio de Janeiro. A fan named Ana Clara Benevides suffered a cardiac arrest during the singer's concert on Friday. Benevides suffered a stroke when she was standing in a jam-packed crowd amid the scorching heat.