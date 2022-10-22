Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' creates Spotify record, pop star reacts with disbelief: 'What even just happened?'

Pop star Taylor Swift's tenth album 'Midnights' was released on Friday (October 21) to a rapturous response from critics and music buffs, not just singer-songwriter's fans. Popular music streaming service Spotify said that the album is the most-streamed music album in the platform's history in a 24-hour duration. On her Twitter account, Swift shared Spotify's tweet about the announcement and wrote, "How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!" 'Midnights' has been described as a concept album that sprang up from "13 sleepless nights" of her life. Incidentally, the album's released led Spotify to crash.

Like a lot of Swift's music, the album is drawn from her real-world experiences. She has said that 'Midnights' was inspired by self-hatred, revenge fantasies, "wondering what might have been", falling in love, and "falling apart"

Swift has collaborated with Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Ray on the album. The album, consisting of 13 tracks, runs for a little more than 44 minutes. Seven bonus tracks were released in a surprise '3am Edition', taking the album to 20 tracks.

Swift and Antonoff co-wrote 11 of the 13 original tracks, two Swift wrote alone, and one she co-wrote with boyfriend and English actor Joseph Matthew Alwyn (credit on the album as William Bowery). Del Ray appears in a track called 'Snow on the Beach'.

Meanwhile, Swift is making waves as a bona fide filmmaker as well, She may score an Oscar nomination thanks to a 15-minute short film that she wrote and directed. Titled 'All Too Well: The Short Film', the film was named after her 2012 song 'All Too Well'.

Starring Sadie Sink of 'Stranger Things' and Dylan O'Brien. The film is eligible for an Academy Award in the best live-action short category.