Taylor Swift wins big at American Music Awards 2020, misses the event to re-record her old songs

Taylor Swift ruled the night at American Music Awards 2020, taking home three wins, including the top 'favourite artist' honour, favourite pop/rock female and favourite music video (for 'Cardigan'). However, the pop queen had to skip the event. Explaining her absence the star hinted at being in the studio, re-recording her entire Big Machine catalogue.



“The reason I’m not there tonight is I’m actually recording all of my old music in the studio where we originally recorded it,” Swift told the viewing audience. “So it’s been amazing and I can’t wait for you to hear it.”



This was not a surprise to fans, since Swift had declared that she was already at work on a re-do of the catalogue this past week, while she was releasing a statement confirming that her master recordings had been sold without her consent yet again, this time by Scooter Braun’s Ithica Holdings to Shamrock Capital.



Earlier, Taylor Swift had posted a black-and-white photo of herself relaxing on a couch with the message, “Not a lot going on at the moment.”





Fans immediately knew this was one of the star’s Easter egg moments, not an admission of laziness since she’d posted the identical ironic caption when she was secretly beginning the recording of 'Folklore,' her latest release, back in the spring. This time, she definitely doesn’t want to keep it a secret.

“This is a fan-voted award, which means so much to me,” she said. “You guys have been beyond wonderful all the years of my career, but especially this one, when we’ve been so far apart. .We haven’t been able to see each other in concert, but I still feel really connected to you through the music,” Swift said, citing “your reaction to ‘Folklore’ and all of the ways in which your imagination honoured that album.”





Been getting a lot of questions about the recent sale of my old masters. I hope this clears things up. pic.twitter.com/sscKXp2ibD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 16, 2020 ×

The only one of her four nominations Swift missed out on a win for was favourite pop/rock album, which went to Harry Styles for 'Fine Line.'



With three trophies added to the shelf, Swift broke her own record for the highest number of AMA wins, upping her tally from 29 to 32. The previous record-holder was Michael Jackson, with 24.

Other three-time winners were The Weeknd (favourite male soul R&B artist, favourite soul/R&B song, favourite soul/R&B song) and Dan + Shay (collaboration of the year, favourite country song, favourite duo or group).



Swift’s big AMAs haul precedes by a day and a half the announcement of the nominations for the 2021 Grammys, where “Folklore” is expected to contend as well. Taylor Swift's fans are scrambling to decode her latest post, and many think it means she's finished re-recording 'Red'

When Taylor Swift announced that she was in the process of re-recording her older music, she promised "plenty of surprises."