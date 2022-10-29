Taylor Swift reveals how her 'Les Misérables' audition with Eddie Redmayne turned into a nightmare

Taylor Swift, who recently released her 10th album 'Midnights', has revealed that she once auditioned for a role in Tom Hooper's 2012 film 'Les Misérables' with Eddie Redmayne, but sadly it turned into a nightmare. She was speaking on the Graham Norton Show when she said, "Basically I was up for two roles. I had the look of Cosette and the range vocally of Éponine, so it was established I was there for a good time but not for a long time.” Redmayne, who had already gotten the role, was also on the couch beside her on the talk show.

Swift also said Redmayne is one of her favourite actors and that he is "ridiculously talented". She added that she had realised she wouldn't be cast but went to audition in London anyway as she thought she would get to meet the English actor.

“When I got there they put me in full 19th-century street-urchin costume and told me they were going to paint my teeth brown, and I was like, ‘You are going to do that after I meet Eddie Redmayne, right?’” she asked them. But they told her no.

“They made me look like death and it became a nightmare. When I met Eddie I didn’t open my mouth to speak!” she added.

'Les Misérables', written by William Nicholson, Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schönberg, and Herbert Kretzmer, also featured Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sacha Baron Cohen in the cast. The screenplay was based on the 1862 novel of the same name by Victor Hugo.

The film received mostly positive critical reception. It scored 69 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "Impeccably mounted but occasionally bombastic, Les Misérables largely succeeds thanks to bravura performances from its distinguished cast."

It won three Oscars, including a supporting actress trophy for Anne Hathaway.