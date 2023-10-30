Taylor Swift makes record for most single-day streams with ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift is at it again! The pop star just broke another record and yet again with her own song. Taylor Swift’s release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) set a new Spotify record as it made the singer with the most streams in a single day in the streaming platform’s history. Also, Spotify noted that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) had set a 2023 record as Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day so far this year.

The streamer also mentioned that Slut! (Taylor’s Version) debuted in the U.S. at No. 1 with 5.2 million streams, and globally with 11.3 million.

The single-day record for a single artist that she broke was her own, Spotify said. Swift had set the previous record for an individual artist last October 21, when her last album, Midnight came out.

On Spotify’s daily US top 50 ranking, the 21 tracks on the standard edition of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) occupy all 21 positions.

On the streamer’s global top 50 chart, the album is almost rocking every other album. The first 17 songs on that chart are all from 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

