Taylor Swift drops two new versions of her song Cruel Summer from concert film

Swifties are on cloud nine right now! Just after the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the songstress has another treat for all her millions of fans. Swift has just released two new versions of the hit song ''Cruel Summer''.

On Wednesday, the ''Lover'' singer dropped a live version of her song from her concert film and the LP Giobbi remix.

After the release, Taylor penned a loving note for all her fans. Reacting to the ''mindblowing response'' of her fans to her concert film, she wrote on Instagram, “What a truly mind blowing thing you’ve turned The Eras Tour Concert Film into. I’ve been watching videos of you guys in the theaters dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we’re known for.”

Ever since Taylor's concert film was released, it has become a global sensation, making people dance and groove to her tunes. The recorded version of her concert has been widely shared on the internet, with clips from the theatre showing people shouting and dancing to Taylor's music.

For the unversed, ''Cruel Summer'' is the song from Swift's seventh studio album Lover released in 2019.

The film, which was released in theatres on 12 Oct, has already raked in $92.8 million in North America and $123.5 million globally, as per Variety. With its mind-boggling numbers, the film has become the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

