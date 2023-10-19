Oscar-nominated Rocky actor Burt Young dies at 83, Sylvester Stallone pays tribute

Actor Burt Young, best known for playing Sylvester Stallone's best friend in the Rocky franchise, is dead. Young was 83 years old. Burt breathed his last on 8 Oct in Los Angeles, his daughter Anne Morea Steingieser, told The New York Times. No cause of death has been revealed yet. In the superhit Rocky film franchise, Young played the role of Paulie Pennino, Sylvester's character Rocky Balboa's best friend and brother-in-law.

Kelly Clarkson is leaving Los Angeles for a 'fresh start' two years after her divorce



Soon after Burt's death was confirmed, actor Sylvester paid a heartwarming tribute to his late friend. Sharing a black-and-white picture showing Young and Stallone chatting, the actor wrote, ''To my Dear Friend, BURT YOUNG, you were an incredible man’s and artist, I and the World will miss you very much...RIP.''

For his outstanding performance as Rocky's friend in the first film in 1976, Burt received a nomination in the supporting actor category. He went on to reprise the role in all the Rocky films to date. Known for playing rough and edgy roles, Burt was born on April 30, 1940, in New York City. His father was a high school shop teacher.



In the initial period of his acting career, Young played the role of thugs in films like The Gang That Couldn't Shoot Straight, Across 110th Street, Chinatown, and others.



His breakthrough came when he was cast alongside Sylvester in the 1976 film Rocky.



Young appeared in such films as Back to School, The Pope of Greenwich Village, Once Upon a Time in America, Downtown: A Street Tale, and Amityville II: The Possession, Convoy.



Burt is survived by his daughter, Anne Morea Steingieser.