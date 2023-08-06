Taika Waititi reveals wife Rita Ora proposed to him for marriage and he instantly said 'yes'

Renowned filmmaker Taika Waititi, who directed of Thor: Love and Thunder, has shared a surprising detail about his love story with British singer-songwriter Rita Ora. In a recent interview which was conducted to mark their one-year wedding anniversary, Waititi, 47, disclosed that it was Ora, 32, who took the initiative and proposed to him first.

In the interview, Waititi candidly admitted, "She proposed to me, and I said 'yes' instantly." This revelation offers a refreshing departure from the traditional gender norms associated with marriage proposals.

The couple's journey to matrimony was unconventional and heartwarming. They first met at a casual barbecue hosted by Waititi at his Los Angeles residence back in 2018. However, it wasn't until three years later, while both were filming in Australia, that they officially began dating.

Ora popped the big question during their vacation in Palm Springs in the summer of 2022. They tied the knot on August 4 the same year at their Los Angeles home. The intimate ceremony featured a small guest list comprising only close friends and family. Among the attendees were Waititi's sister Elena, and his daughters Te Kāinga o te Hinekāhu, 11, and Matewa Kiritapu, 7.

“There were about eight people there — just close friends and family, and parents on Zoom,” Waititi said.

For the wedding, Ora donned an elegant Tom Ford lace gown adorned with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. She also added a delicate veil that fell to her knees to her wedding day look.

After exchanging vows in front of their nearest and dearest, the couple and their guests continued the celebration with a post-wedding party at a friend's house. The festivities included dinner, dancing, and even a surprise appearance by an Elvis impersonator.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE