Suri Cruise debuts her singing career in mother Katie Holmes' film

Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise has made her on-screen singing debut in the recently released film 'Alone Together.' The film has been directed by her mother. The actress revealed that she has recruited her 16-year-old daughter, Suri, to sing the cover song ‘Blue Moon’ for the opening credits of the film, which is based on a COVID-inspired romance.

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Holmes explains why she hired Suri for the project. "I always want the highest level of talent. So, I asked her. She’s very, very talented. She said she would do it, and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That’s the way I direct in general. It's like, ‘This is what I think we all want -- go do your thing,’" she said.

While speaking to the outlet, she said that this "will not be her daughter’s only on-screen singing gig."

"Suri has sung for ‘Rare Objects,’ which is the film we did last fall. Other than that, she's a 16-year-old kid doing high school," Holmes added.

Katie also shared that Suri has a special connection to classic ballads. Cruise and Kate were married from 2006 to 2012, and Suri is their only child. The couple has opted to keep her out of the public eye for the majority of her childhood.

The actress also made a poignant reflection on how the pandemic has given her the chance to "live for a moment in time without the pressure of results". In an essay, she wrote for Vogue Australia, Katie added, "During this time of uncertainty, remembering to be creative and positive has been something I have tried to keep at the forefront of my mind."

Speaking of ‘Alone Together’, it's a romantic comedy inspired by the coronavirus pandemic. The film is written and directed by Holmes. She also stars in it alongside Jim Sturgess, which follows the story of a man and a woman fleeing New York City during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020. The duo ends up booking the same Airbnb and ultimately decides to stay at the upstate property together.

Praising Holmes’ directing style, Sturgess told Fox News that she provides actors with a lot of leeways when they are in front of the camera. "She gives you this incredible space between action and cut. She very rarely shouted, ‘Cut!’ actually. You'd think the scene had ended and she just kind of left it hanging. I love that she was always searching for those little nuggets of authenticity," he said about Katie.

