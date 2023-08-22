Sunny Deol reacts to bank property auction row: I do not want to...

Indian actor-politician Sunny Deol has reacted to the ongoing controversy revolving around Bank of Baroda's property auction notice to him. Or rather, he has not reacted. He refused to comment on the matter and instead said it’s personal and his words will be misinterpreted anyway. "I do not want to comment. These are personal matters. Mein kuch bhi bolunga, log galat matlab nikalenge (whatever I will say, people will misinterpret it," Deol was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. The actor’s non-response came after the public sector bank was about to auction his Juhu bungalow to recover a loan (Rs 56 crore) given to him. However, the e-auction notice sent to Sunny Deol was withdrawn by the bank citing “technical reasons”.

What is the case actually about?

The sequence of events began on Sunday, August 20, when Bank of Baroda published an auction notice for a villa owned by Sunny Deol, who is not only a well-known actor but also a sitting Member of Parliament representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This action was undertaken in an effort to recoup the outstanding dues amounting to Rs 56 crore. However, the bank, on August 21, clarified their decision to withdraw the auction notice for the upscale property situated in Mumbai's Juhu area. They cited two primary reasons for this reversal.

A spokesperson from Bank of Baroda stated, "First, the total dues did not specify the exact quantum of dues to be recovered. Secondly, the sale notice was based on a symbolic possession of the property as per Rule 8(6) of The Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules 2002. An application has been made for physical possession by the Bank with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on August 1, 2023, which is pending for permission."

The bank also provided insight into the borrower's efforts to address the dues in accordance with the published sale notice from August 20. The borrower and guarantors were duly notified that they held the right to reclaim the pledged securities by settling the outstanding dues, costs, charges, and expenses prior to the conduct of the sale.

Sunny Deol in Gadar 2

Meanwhile, Deol can currently be seen in Anil Sharma's Gadar 2, a sequel to his 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which has proved to be a humongous hit at the Indian box office. It is approaching the Rs 400 crore (around $48 million) mark at the time of writing this and is still going strong as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

