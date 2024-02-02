Suits spinoff show 'Suits: LA' to start production soon

After much to and fro, Suits has landed itself a spinoff from MBCUniversal. Production on the spinoff will start in late March in Vancouver. The spinoff has been titled Suits: LA.

The sequel to the hit show will follow the story of Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.

Suits: LA to begin production

According to official logline, “His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

Suits recently became most-watched shows

Suits ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019. It recently became popular after the first eight seasons landed on Netflix. The show found a new generation of audience who had never seen Suits before. For several months, the show ranked among the top 10 most streamed shows on Nielsen charts. It even broke the record for the most-ever number 1 appearances on Nielsen’s chart.

The show starred Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, among others. The spinoff, however, will not rope in original stars of the show. Cast for the spinoff is yet to be announced.