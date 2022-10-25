'Succession' season 4 teaser: It's Logan Roy vs the Rebel Alliance

Brian Cox's Logan Roy, the high-handed patriarch of his family and the owner of media conglomerate Waystar Royco in HBO's 'Succession', was expected to step down in the first season and hand the reins of the company to his eldest child, Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong). But we know what happened. He deems everyone who isn't him unfit to step into his shoes. And recovering from various ailments, he appeared to leech off energy from his adversaries (which includes his children). Now that, after the events of season 3 finale, he knows his children wilfully staged a coup, he is going to only double down on his ruthless ways.

A teaser for season 4, well, teases that Logan is really angry with his children, who he disparages as "pygmies" and calls himself as a 100-feet tall titan. His children, meanwhile, know they screwed up, but find comfort in uniting for once against their bullying father. It is, of course, anybody's guess whether this fragile Rebel Alliance will hold as they all want power and they seem to mind sharing. And this disunity is what Logan, likely, is going to exploit.

Meanwhile, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen, who won a well-deserving Emmy for his performance) asks Siobhan Roy (Sarah Snook), his wife, whether she wants to talk about what happened. On her face is a look as though she is aware who ratted she and her brothers out (it was Tom himself).

We cannot wait for this war, which is going to get ugly. And remember, Waystar Royco is still undergoing a crisis.

'Succession' season 4 will arrive sometime in 2023.