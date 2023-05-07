Stranger Things final season's shoot delayed due to Writers Guild of America strike

Fans of the Netflix original Stranger Things might have to wait a little longer for the final season as its shoot has halted amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. Co-creators and co-showrunners of the series, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, known as the Duffer brothers, took to social media on Saturday to share a statement.

The Duffers released a statement on the Stranger Writers Twitter account. The post read, "Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then -- over and out. #wgastrong."

According to reports, writing for the fifth and final season commenced in August 2022, shortly after the fourth season premiered. However, the writers have a huge role in the shooting process too. Without them, it's impossible to finish the shoot of an entire season, says the Duffer brothers.

Check it out below! Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then -- over and out. #wgastrong — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) May 6, 2023

Other than Stranger Things, Big Mouth and Cobra Kai are also facing delays and production pauses amid the ongoing writers' strike.

After the release of the final season of Stranger Things, fans can expect an animated series set in the Stranger Things world, which is set to be bankrolled by the Duffer brothers, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.

In addition to the fifth and final season of the original series, the Duffer brothers recently announced a London stage show, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, and are also working on another untitled live-action spinoff of the flagship series.

