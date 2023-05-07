From India's Narender Modi to China's Xi Jinping: World leaders congratulate King Charles on his coronation

Leaders from around the world conveyed their best wishes as King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation ceremony concluded at Westminster Abbey in London. Taking to a micro-blogging site, the prominent figures penned congratulatory notes and marked the "historic occasion".

After the enthronement, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Charles and Camilla via a tweet. "Warmest congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation. We are sure that the India-UK relationship will strengthen further in the coming years @royalfamily," he wrote. US President Joe Biden, who missed the coronation and instead sent his wife and First Lady Jill Biden to attend the lavish ceremony in London, paid tribute to the "enduring friendship between the US and the UK" and tweeted that the countries' relationship was "a source of strength for both our peoples" and that he was "proud" his wife could be there for the "historic occasion". Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their Coronation. The enduring friendship between the U.S. and the U.K. is a source of strength for both our peoples.



I am proud the First Lady is representing the United States for this historic occasion. Also read: Queen or queen consort? What to know about Camilla's title

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Charles and pointed out that the world is undergoing "profound and complex transformations" and that the international community is facing "unprecedented challenges", according to state news agency Xinhua. He also noted that the two countries, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, should "take a long-term and strategic view to jointly promote the historical trend of peace, development, cooperation and win-win situations".

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took to Twitter and wrote, "The Coronation is a testament to the enduring strength of the British monarchy. A symbol of stability and continuity. My congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla." The Coronation is a testament to the enduring strength of the British monarchy. A symbol of stability and continuity.



My congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla. French President Emmanuel Macron, who was at the Abbey to attend the London ceremony, also penned a congratulatory note for the royal couple. "Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla, friends of France. Proud to be by your side on this historic day," the tweet read. Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla, friends of France.



Proud to be by your side on this historic day. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy congratulated King Charles on his coronation on Saturday and offered him and the British people thanks for their support in the war against Russia. He described King Charles and Queen Camilla, his wife, as "true friends of Ukraine" and said his reign marked "the beginning of a new era for the British monarchy".

