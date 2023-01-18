Steven Spielberg would love to direct a TV show, expresses admiration for 'Mare of Easttown'

Steven Spielberg is a legendary director known for helming some of the biggest and most beloved films in the last five decades. 'Jurassic Park', 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial', 'Raiders of the Lost Ark', 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind', 'Minority Report', 'Saving Private Ryan'... the list is endless. He has dabbled in every film genre one could think of and both smaller-scale movies as well as huge blockbusters. However, he is also not averse to directing a TV series. While speaking on the Smartless podcast, 'The Fablemans' helmer revealed that he has an appetite "for long-form, and someday, I will direct a long-form series."

He went on to express admiration for HBO's ‘Mare of Easttown', saying if somebody would have offered the show to him, he would have done that. "That was a beautifully directed story," said Spielberg. Starring Kate Winslet as a jaded small town detective, the show was critically acclaimed and won several awards, including Best Actress Emmy trophy for Winslet. It was praised for its writing, director, and performances.

Spielberg also revealed that he almost did his Abraham Lincoln biopic 'Lincoln', which featured Daniel Day-Lewis as the US president, as a TV show.

“I was willing to do ‘Lincoln’ as a six-hour [show] because I couldn’t raise all the financing for it. No one believed in it…I went around town and everyone turned me down. I was ready to make a deal with HBO to do it and expand it to six hours. Tony Kushner’s first draft was 550 pages, so I had the goods! I had the material. I don’t know if I could have talked Daniel Day-Lewis into doing six hours, but I was on the brink of that," he said.