Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese reassure fans amidst TCM Shakeup

Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson have issued a joint statement to reassure Turner Classic Movies (TCM) fans amidst the ongoing shakeup that has surprised cinephiles. In the statement, released on Wednesday, the three renowned filmmakers acknowledged that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav had reached out to them earlier in the week to discuss his plans for restructuring TCM. This restructuring led to the departure of Pola Chagnon, TCM's executive vp and general manager, along with key members of her team. Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Family, and Boomerang, will now oversee TCM.

The directors' statement emphasised the importance of TCM and classic cinema to Zaslav. They expressed their primary goal of safeguarding TCM's programming and ensuring its preservation. The filmmakers shared their positive interactions with Zaslav so far and expressed their commitment to working together to maintain this cherished cultural institution.

TCM shakeup is part of a bigger shakeup at WBD

The TCM shakeup coincides with a period of cuts within Warner Bros Discovery's domestic networks team. However, TCM, as a classic film brand deeply tied to Hollywood's creative community, triggered a strong response both publicly and privately. Ryan Reynolds, for example, took to Twitter to voice his concern over the changes, emphasising the significance of TCM in film history.

Full joint statement by Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson

Turner Classic Movies has always been more than just a channel. It is truly a precious resource of cinema, open 24 hours a day seven days a week. And while it has never been a financial juggernaut, it has always been a profitable endeavor since its inception. Earlier this week, David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros Discovery, got in touch to talk about the restructuring of TCM. We understand the pressures and realities of a corporation as large as WBD, of which TCM is one moving part. We have each spent time talking to David, separately and together, and it’s clear that TCM and classic cinema are very important to him. Our primary aim is to ensure that TCM’s programming is untouched and protected. We are heartened and encouraged by the conversations we’ve had thus far, and we are committed to working together to ensure the continuation of this cultural touchstone that we all treasure.

What is TCM?

TCM is a cable and satellite television network that specialises in airing classic films from a variety of genres and eras. It is known for its extensive library of iconic films, ranging from silent movies and golden-age Hollywood classics to foreign films and independent productions. The network offers viewers a curated selection of films, often accompanied by insightful introductions and commentary by hosts who provide historical context and analysis. TCM is highly regarded by film enthusiasts and cinephiles for its dedication to preserving and celebrating the rich heritage of cinema.