'Star Wars' fans sculpt 6-foot 'Pan Solo' statue from bread dough

A California bakery called One House Bakery, run by a mother-daughter duo, created a 6-foot Han Solo out of bread dough in a month and proved how much they love and adore the 'Star Wars' franchise. Creating a mixture of flour, water and sugar, they sculpted their 'Pan Solo' and displayed it outside their shop. Right next to the sculpture, a chalkboard that read, "Our hero Pan Solo has been trapped in Levainite by the evil Java the Hut," was placed.

The duo behind the creation, Hannalee Pervan and her mother, Catherine Pervan, made the structure at night, in the quiet hours after the bakery had closed, for their hometown's 15th annual Downtown Scarecrow Contest.

"Introducing…Pan Solo!!!! This is our entry to the Scarecrow Contest @beniciamainst!! Pan Solo has been encased in levainite," co-owner and head baker Hannalee Pervan wrote on Instagram. "I know, we're giant nerds! @catherinepervan and I created Pan out of bread dough!!" Take a look!

The edible replica was modeled out of dough to resemble Harrison Ford's character in the 1980 film 'The Empire Strikes Back' and the 1983 film 'Return of the Jedi'.

"People are just super interested by it, and you see people smelling it and poking it and they're just like, 'What is going on?'" Pervan told The New York Times. "They kind of don't believe you that it's made out of dough."

This isn't the first time the bakery has taken galactic inspiration from the franchise. Back in 2020, they created the 'Pain-dough-lorian', with his pals 'Baby Dough-da' and the 'Pandroid' as their entry for the Scarecrow Contest.